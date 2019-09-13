UrduPoint.com
Philippine Capital Jolted By Quake

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

Philippine capital jolted by quake

An earthquake that struck east of the Philippine capital Manila on Friday set buildings swaying and sent scores into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of damage, authorities said

The 5.2-magnitude jolt hit offshore near sparsely populated Polillo Island, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey.

The 5.2-magnitude jolt hit offshore near sparsely populated Polillo Island, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey.

Buildings in the capital were briefly evacuated and trains halted as crews looked for any damage.

"We have not received any calls for help or reports of emergency incidents related to the quake," Tricia Cervantes, of the rescue office in Manila's Makati district, told AFP.

The shaking was felt strongly at the epicentre, but there were no immediate reports of destruction.

"Everyone rushed out of the buildings. We were terrified," Rezil Golbin, a civilian employee at the police office on Polillo Island told AFP.

"Even the prisoners at the jail cell here were shouting, 'Get us out of here!'" she added.

More Stories From World

