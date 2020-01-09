Philippine Catholics swarm Christ icon hoping for miracle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Swarms of barefoot believers thronged a revered icon of Jesus Christ on Thursday in Manila for a lumbering and raucous procession considered one of the world's largest shows of Catholic fervour.

As the tropical sun beat down on the capital, hundreds of thousands of faithful were packed along the route for the procession of the so-called Black Nazarene, which they believe grants miracles.

Devotees clad in maroon and yellow risked injury clambering over oneanother to touch the life-size statue, wipe a white towel on it or lay a hand onthe fat ropes used to pull its metal float.