Philippine coast guard searches for bodies of missing fishermen

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The search for 14 people missing after their fishing boat and a cargo ship collided off the Philippines has turned into a retrieval operation with little hope of finding them alive, the coast guard said Friday.

The vessels crashed last Saturday night in waters southwest of Manila, capsizing the Philippine fishing boat Liberty 5 off the coast of Occidental Mindoro province.

The crew of the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship MV Vienna Wood has been detained as investigators prepare to lay criminal charges over the incident.

"There is a very slim chance that we may still find them alive," Philippine coast guard chiefGeorge Ursabia told a local radio station, as the search shifts to retrieving the bodies of the missingmen in the next two days. "Eventually we will terminate our efforts on this."