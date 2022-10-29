Philippine Death Toll From Tropical Storm Nalgae Surpasses 70 - NDRRMC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) At least 72 people have died and over 30 were injured as a result of flooding and landslides in the Philippines, caused by tropical storm Nalgae (Paeng), the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) says.

Philippine media reported on Friday that 67 people had died and over 10 were declared missing due to Nalgae.

NDRRMC said on Saturday that the death toll was up to 72, while 33 people were injured. At least 14 people are missing.

Nalgae has forced over 12,100 to evacuate and many remain in the 113 temporary shelters that have been set up across the country.

A total of 181,100 people have been affected by the storm in the Philippines, according to NDRRMC. More than 70 roads, 16 bridges and 58 sea ports have been damaged. Power disruptions have been reported across the country.