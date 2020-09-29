Philippine Defense Ministry Seeks US Confirmation on Disguised Plane Over Yellow Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Philippine Department of National Defense is waiting for the US Embassy to confirm reports that the US air force aircraft allegedly disguised as a Philippine plane during a flight over the Yellow Sea, the CNN Philippines reported on Tuesday.

Last week, Beijing-based think tank South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative reported that a US RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft was disguised as Filipino while flying over the Yellow Sea between the Chinese coast and the Korean Peninsula.

"I am waiting for feedback from the US Embassy," Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana told the broadcaster.

According to the media outlet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the US had electronically impersonated other countries' civil aircraft "more than a hundred times" over the South China Sea.