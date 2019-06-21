The Philippine national defense undersecretaries, Raymundo DV Elefante and Cesar B. Yano, will attend Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum, the country's defense attache in Moscow told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Philippine national defense undersecretaries, Raymundo DV Elefante and Cesar B. Yano, will attend Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum, the country's defense attache in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Undersecretary Raymundo DV Elefante and Undersecretary Cesar B Yano," Col.

Dennis Francis V Pastor said, when asked who would represent the Philippines at the Army-2019 forum next week.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.