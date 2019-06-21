UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Defense Undersecretaries To Attend Russia's Army-2019 Forum - Attache

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:17 PM

Philippine Defense Undersecretaries to Attend Russia's Army-2019 Forum - Attache

The Philippine national defense undersecretaries, Raymundo DV Elefante and Cesar B. Yano, will attend Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum, the country's defense attache in Moscow told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Philippine national defense undersecretaries, Raymundo DV Elefante and Cesar B. Yano, will attend Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum, the country's defense attache in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Undersecretary Raymundo DV Elefante and Undersecretary Cesar B Yano," Col.

Dennis Francis V Pastor said, when asked who would represent the Philippines at the Army-2019 forum next week.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Philippines June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

24 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan's notice to Prime ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Suggest Creating Website to Reco ..

2 minutes ago

Korea-UAE Agricultural Cooperation Committee holds ..

35 minutes ago

VC Allama Iqbal Open University to visit Bahawalpu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to Host Meeting on Afghan Peace on Saturd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.