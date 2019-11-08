Philippine drug war critic vows end to 'senseless' killing

The vocal critic that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has named to a lead role in his deadly drug war called on Friday for revamping the crackdown and ending its "senseless" killing

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The vocal critic that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has named to a lead role in his deadly drug war called on Friday for revamping the crackdown and ending its "senseless" killing.

Opposition leader Leni Robredo has regularly attacked Duterte's internationally condemned initiative, prompting the president to appoint her this week to a post supervising it.

Critics have warned the job to co-lead the committee overseeing the crackdown may be a trap to tarnish Robredo, but she has voiced hope that it is an opening for change.

"It's time to think about a new campaign which is more effective, but no one is dying senselessly," she said ahead of her first meeting with the body, that includes top law enforcement officials.

"I believe that in all police operations, anything can happen, but we oppose deliberate and planned killings of innocent people" added Robredo, who is vice president but was elected separately from Duterte.

Duterte rose to power in 2016 on a pledge to eliminate the nation's drug problem by killing thousands of drug dealers and users.

Since then narcotics agents claim to have gunned down just over 5,500 suspects who fought back, though watchdogs claim the true number is at least four times higher.

The campaign has drawn fierce international criticism, especially from rights groups that allege the crackdown could amount to crimes against humanity.