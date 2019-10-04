Philippine Energy Ministry, Rosatom Sign Agreement To Study Possibility To Build NPP
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:41 PM
The Philippines and Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed an agreement to explore the possibility to build a nuclear power plant, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony Friday
The agreement was signed between Rusatom Overseas and the Philippines' Department of Energy at a bilateral business forum in Moscow.
"[The parties] intend to explore the prospects of cooperation in construction of a nuclear plant in the Philippines," the presenter announced during the signing ceremony.
The forum is timed to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's five-day visit to Russia, his second trip since he took office in 2016. Duterte met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks and attended a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.
Both sides say bilateral trade had doubled last year to $1.2 billion with a fourfold increase in Russia's exports to the Philippines.