Philippine Energy Ministry, Rosatom Sign Agreement To Study Possibility To Build NPP

Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The Philippines and Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed an agreement to explore the possibility to build a nuclear power plant, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the signing ceremony Friday.

The agreement was signed between Rusatom Overseas and the Philippines' Department of Energy at a bilateral business forum in Moscow.

"[The parties] intend to explore the prospects of cooperation in construction of a nuclear plant in the Philippines," the presenter announced during the signing ceremony.

The forum is timed to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's five-day visit to Russia, his second trip since he took office in 2016. Duterte met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks and attended a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

Both sides say bilateral trade had doubled last year to $1.2 billion with a fourfold increase in Russia's exports to the Philippines.

