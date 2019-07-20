Philippine Envoy to Iran Working to Free National Aboard Seized UK Tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Philippine ambassador to Iran is working to free a Filipino aboard the UK-flagged oil tanker that was seized by the Iranian military in the Strait of Hormuz, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

"Ambassador to Iran Fred Santos is contacting Iranian authorities to seek assurance that the Filipino seafarer is safe and will be released soon," the ministry was quoted by CNN Philippines as saying in a statement.

Philippine authorities confirmed there was one Filipino among the Stena Impero crew of 23, along with 18 Indians, three Russians and a Latvian.

Iranian state media said the crew members were held on board the ship heading to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the tanker had been seized on Friday for violating maritime rules.