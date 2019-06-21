Philippine Ex-foreign Minister Denied Entry To Hong Kong: Lawyer
Former Philippine foreign minister Albert del Rosario, a critic of Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, was denied entry to Hong Kong on Friday and sent home, his lawyer said
"He's been excluded and deported," del Rosario's lawyer Anne Marie Corominas told AFP, adding he was not given a reason for the denial.