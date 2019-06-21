UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Ex-foreign Minister Denied Entry To Hong Kong: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hong Kong: lawyer

Former Philippine foreign minister Albert del Rosario, a critic of Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, was denied entry to Hong Kong on Friday and sent home, his lawyer said

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Former Philippine foreign minister Albert del Rosario, a critic of Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, was denied entry to Hong Kong on Friday and sent home, his lawyer said.

"He's been excluded and deported," del Rosario's lawyer Anne Marie Corominas told AFP, adding he was not given a reason for the denial.

Related Topics

China Rosario Beijing Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

13 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

14 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

14 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on stronger yen 21 June ..

24 minutes ago

27 projects to be initiated in less-developed area ..

24 minutes ago

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly to get married ‘very so ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.