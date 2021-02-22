UrduPoint.com
Philippine FDA Approves Emergency Use Of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Philippine FDA Approves Emergency Use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The Philippine food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus, CNN Philippines broadcaster reported on Monday, citing FDA's head Eric Domingo.

On February 11, the Philippine news outlets reported that the country expected to receive some 600,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac on February 23.

According to CNN Philippines, it took a long time for the FDA to approve the use of the Sinovac vaccine since China's company failed to provide complete data on the third phase of clinical trials.

The FDA's head stressed that the Sinovac vaccine was not the best option for health workers due to 50.

4 percent efficacy in late stage trials and recommended age range from 18-59.

"The trial in Brazil conducted on healthcare workers treating COVID-19 hospitals showed that it was 50.4% effective. This is better than no vaccine, but our recommendation and the recommendation of experts is that this is not the best vaccine for them," Domingo said as quoted by CNN Philippines.

In January, Brazilian biologic research center Butantan Institute said that a late-stage trial held in Brazil showed that the efficacy of Sinovac vaccine stood at 50.38 percent.

On Saturday, the Philippine Health Ministry said the the country has confirmed 559,228 COVID-19 cases, with 12,068 deaths. On Friday, Philippines registered 1,497 new infections.

