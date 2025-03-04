Philippine fighter jet goes missing during mission against rebels

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A Philippines FA-50 fighter jet is missing after flying a mission against communist rebels in the country's south, military officials said on Tuesday, although hopes remain its two-member crew could still be alive.

Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Louie Dema-ala told AFP the missing jet was part of a squadron sent "to provide air support" to troops engaged in a firefight overnight in Mindanao's Bukidnon province.

It was still too early to say if the fighter had crashed or made an emergency landing, air force spokeswoman Colonel Consuelo Castillo told AFP.

However, locator beacons for both the crew and the FA-50 were active in a potentially "hot" or hostile area, she said in an interview with local television.

"Beacons worn by the two crew as well as on the plane are emitting signals, and troops are working their way to the general area," which was mountainous and forested, Castillo told ABS-CBN.

Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Garello of the 4th Infantry Division told AFP that air support had been called in overnight during a firefight with the New People's Army.

"There was a firefight between the 403rd Infantry Brigade (Philippine Army) and the rebels, and they made a request for air support, so the air force supported the encounter," Garello said.

The long-running Maoist insurgency is now believed to have fewer than 2,000 guerrilla fighters.

- Local search efforts -

While the air force declined to disclose a location, a disaster official in Bukidnon province told AFP preparations were being made for local forest rangers to search the area where the fighter's signal was lost.

"We are sending two teams up tonight to the area, one in Mount Kilakiron and another in Mount Kalatungan," said Ramil Gulahab, an air force reservist.

At 2,880 metres (9,450 feet), Kalatungan is the fifth-tallest mountain in the Philippines.

"They will conduct a search there because that was where the signal was lost," he said.

The fighters flew out of Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, which shares a runway with the airport in Cebu, the Philippines' second-largest city.

Castillo told reporters it was the "first major incident involving" its squadron of FA-50s, which have been used in exercises over the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines has a dozen of the fighters, which it purchased from South Korea in the past decade.