Philippine Fighter Jet Wreckage, Bodies Of Crew Found

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Philippine rescuers found the wreckage of a missing FA-50 fighter jet and the bodies of its two crew members Wednesday in a mountainous region of the country's south.

The jet had gone missing a day earlier while on a mission to provide air support for troops fighting communist rebels in northern Mindanao.

Lieutenant General Luis Rex Bergante, commander of Eastern Mindanao Command, told AFP the two crewmen had been found inside the wreckage.

"The bodies were found inside the aircraft. There was an attempt to open a parachute and eject," he said.

"The aircraft was a total wreck. The aircraft smashed through the trees in the mountain."

Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Garello of the 4th Infantry Division told AFP the wreckage of the missing fighter jet was found on Mount Kalatungan.

Located in Mindanao's Bukidnon province, the 2,880-metre (9,450 feet) Kalatungan is the fifth-tallest mountain in the Philippines.

Bergante said bringing the servicemen's remains down the mountainside was now the top priority.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, he added.

