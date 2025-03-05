Philippine Fighter Jet Wreckage, Bodies Of Crew Found
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Philippine rescuers on Wednesday found the wreckage of a fighter jet and the bodies of two crewmen sent to combat communist rebels in a mountainous region of the country's south.
The FA-50 fighter jet had gone missing a day earlier while on a mission to provide air support for troops fighting guerrillas in northern Mindanao.
Lieutenant General Luis Rex Bergante, commander of Eastern Mindanao Command, told AFP the two crewmen had been found inside the wreckage.
"The bodies were found inside the aircraft. There was an attempt to open a parachute and eject," he said.
"The aircraft was a total wreck. The aircraft smashed through the trees in the mountain.
"
Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Garello of the 4th Infantry Division told AFP the wreckage of the missing jet was found on Mount Kalatungan.
Located in Mindanao's Bukidnon province, the 2,880-metre (9,450 feet) Kalatungan is the fifth-tallest mountain in the Philippines.
Bergante said bringing the servicemen's remains down the mountainside was now the top priority.
In a statement, the air force said it had temporarily "grounded its FA-50 fleet" and would "ensure a thorough investigation into the accident", the cause of which remains unknown.
The crashed jet was one of a dozen FA-50s the Philippines purchased from South Korea in the past decade.
Recent Stories
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found6 minutes ago
-
Trump lauds Pakistan for arresting alleged plotter of 2021 Kabul airport bombing26 minutes ago
-
LeBron breaks 50,000 scoring barrier, Curry sparks Warriors26 minutes ago
-
Trump hails 'unstoppable' America in return to Congress26 minutes ago
-
Diplomat Charles: UK king's role in Trump-Ukraine tightrope act36 minutes ago
-
Belarus president proposes hosting Ukraine-Russia peace talks36 minutes ago
-
Trade war brings fear, uncertainty to Canadian border city46 minutes ago
-
LeBron breaks 50,000 scoring barrier, Curry sparks Warriors46 minutes ago
-
America 'is back' Trump touts in Congress speech1 hour ago
-
China says to hike defence spending by 7.2% this year1 hour ago
-
Rain, snow offer hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years1 hour ago
-
Trump addresses a tense Congress on partisan night1 hour ago