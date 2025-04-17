Philippine Film Legend Nora Aunor Dies Aged 71
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Nora Aunor, considered by many Filipinos as their country's greatest actor and singer, has died aged 71, the government and her family said Thursday.
Proclaimed a "National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts" by the Philippines in 2022, the once child snack vendor will be honoured with a state funeral.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nora Aunor, our beloved mother, celebrated television and movie actress," her adopted daughter Lotlot de Leon announced Thursday on her Instagram page.
The cause of death, which took place Wednesday, was not disclosed.
Aunor starred in 170 films and got her first break when cast in 1967's "All Over the World", a typical teen comedy of the era.
With a darker skin tone compared to the half-Caucasian actors that dominated local cinema at the time -- Aunor brought a relatability to audiences, earning her the nickname Ate guy, or big sister guy.
She would become a sensation as part of a studio-manufactured "love team" with actor Tirso Cruz III. Together they were known as "Guy and Pip".
Critical acclaim followed nearly a decade later with starring roles in the dramas "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" ("Three Years Without God") and "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo" ("Once a Moth"), both released in 1976.
