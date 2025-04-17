Open Menu

Philippine Film Legend Nora Aunor Dies Aged 71

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Philippine film legend Nora Aunor dies aged 71

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Nora Aunor, considered by many Filipinos as their country's greatest actor and singer, has died aged 71, the government and her family said Thursday.

Proclaimed a "National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts" by the Philippines in 2022, the once child snack vendor will be honoured with a state funeral.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nora Aunor, our beloved mother, celebrated television and movie actress," her adopted daughter Lotlot de Leon announced Thursday on her Instagram page.

The cause of death, which took place Wednesday, was not disclosed.

Aunor starred in 170 films and got her first break when cast in 1967's "All Over the World", a typical teen comedy of the era.

With a darker skin tone compared to the half-Caucasian actors that dominated local cinema at the time -- Aunor brought a relatability to audiences, earning her the nickname Ate guy, or big sister guy.

She would become a sensation as part of a studio-manufactured "love team" with actor Tirso Cruz III. Together they were known as "Guy and Pip".

Critical acclaim followed nearly a decade later with starring roles in the dramas "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" ("Three Years Without God") and "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo" ("Once a Moth"), both released in 1976.

Recent Stories

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events fo ..

Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border ..

Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation

7 minutes ago
 DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contrac ..

DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants

7 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered truc ..

Emirates SkyCargo invests in hydrogen-powered trucks

7 minutes ago
 China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in ..

China's retail sales of consumer goods up 4.6% in January-March

8 minutes ago
 FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliam ..

FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

22 minutes ago
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become ..

Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader

23 minutes ago
 DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety b ..

DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI

53 minutes ago
 COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every ..

COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director

1 hour ago
 Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to ..

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry

1 hour ago

More Stories From World