Philippine Foreign Minister Optimistic About Vaccine Production Deal With Russia
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Philippine Foreign Affairs Minister Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik that he is positive that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will agree on producing Sputnik V vaccines in the Philippines.
"Russia was willing but I think we were not prepared to talk," Locsin said on Friday when asked whether the Philippines would consider producing the vaccine. "I think Lavrov and I will get it done. Don't worry about it."