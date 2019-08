(@FahadShabbir)

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin plans to visit Russia for the first time by the year-end, the republic's ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin plans to visit Russia for the first time by the year-end, the republic's ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta told Sputnik.

"The [foreign] secretary is planning to come to Russia for the first time soon. Not in September, but by the end of this year," he said.