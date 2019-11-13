UrduPoint.com
Philippine House Of Representatives Speaker May Visit Russia Next Year - Senior Lawmaker

Alan Peter Cayetano, the speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives, may visit Russia next year, Ann K. Hofer, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee at the lower house of the Philippine parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Alan Peter Cayetano, the speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives, may visit Russia next year, Ann K. Hofer, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee at the lower house of the Philippine parliament, told Sputnik.

Hofer and other members of the committee are currently visiting Moscow.

"My speaker will come [to Russia] maybe next year. This [the current visit] is the first visit of the members of the House of Representatives of the Philippines here ... I think we start laying the groundwork, and then most of other members will be coming," Hofer said.

The lawmaker met with members of the Russian lower and upper houses on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

