Philippine inflation accelerates to 4 pct in March

Year-on-year headline inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 4 percent in March from 3 percent in February, mainly due to higher inflation rates for food, utilities, and transport, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday

MANILA, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Year-on-year headline inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 4 percent in March from 3 percent in February, mainly due to higher inflation rates for food, utilities, and transport, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

At an online briefing, PSA head Dennis Mapa said the increase in fuel prices in the international market affected the three sectors, causing the March inflation to rise.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said higher inflation rates for food and non-food commodity groups resulted in faster inflation for March, adding food inflation increased to 2.8 percent, up from 1.1 percent in February.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation increased to 5.0 percent in March from 4.1 percent in February, primarily due to elevated oil prices. Transport inflation also increased to 10.3 percent from 8.8 percent.