Philippine Inflation Slightly Quickens To 3.7 Pct In March
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines rose to 3.7 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February due to higher food prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.
In a news conference, PSA chief Dennis Mapa said the uptrend in overall inflation in March was primarily influenced by the higher year-on-year increase in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased to 5.6 percent in March from 4.6 percent in February.
Rice inflation rose to 24.4 percent last month, accounting for 1.8 percentage points or 48 percent of the overall inflation for the month, Mapa said.
The faster annual increases in the indices of transport, as well as restaurants and accommodation services also contributed to the upward price pressures in March.
Despite the upward trend in March, the average inflation rate for the first quarter stands at 3.3 percent, within the government's targeted range of 2 to 4 percent for the year.
National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the government will secure the country's food and energy supplies while addressing potential price fluctuations, as El Nino conditions persist and La Nina threatens the latter half of the year.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From World
-
Japan household spending down 0.5 pct in February13 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February13 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese employees' average monthly income reaches 304 USD in Q113 minutes ago
-
Laos to increase allowance amid high inflation13 minutes ago
-
Inflation remains Filipinos' biggest worry: survey14 minutes ago
-
China's road, waterway freight volume up in first 2 months14 minutes ago
-
Israel announces 'temporary' opening of aid routes into Gaza1 hour ago
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy2 hours ago
-
Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted2 hours ago
-
Sixers, Warriors boost NBA playoff hopes with key wins2 hours ago
-
Tottenham mogul Lewis spared prison for insider trading2 hours ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago