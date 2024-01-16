Open Menu

Philippine Jeepney Drivers Protest Over Phase-out Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Philippine jeepney drivers staged a noisy protest in the capital Manila on Tuesday over the government's plan to phase out the smoke-belching vehicles and replace them with modern mini-buses

Jeepneys -- initially made from leftover US jeeps after World War II -- are a national symbol in the Philippines, and serve as the backbone of the country's transport system.

They provide rides for millions of people across the country for as little as 13 pesos (23 cents).

Hundreds of protesters joined a convoy of more than 150 jeepneys as it drove through Manila in opposition to the phase-out plan.

Caloy Orain, 65, said the money he earned from driving a jeepney for 41 years had paid for his children's education and it was now putting his grandchildren through school.

"This jeepney is not just my livelihood, this is my life," he told AFP.

The phase-out plan was launched in 2017 as part of a modernisation program to improve the country's chaotic public transport system.

But it has been repeatedly delayed due to protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeepney operators were given until the end of 2023 to join a cooperative, which will have two to three years to replace their fleet with modern vehicles that are safer and less polluting.

The cooperatives will be able to access bank financing and receive a government subsidy of between 200,000 and 300,000 pesos per vehicle to ease the financial burden of the transition, officials have said.

But drivers opposed to the phase-out argue that joining a cooperative and buying a new vehicle will bury them in debt and they will not be able to earn enough money to survive.

