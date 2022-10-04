UrduPoint.com

Philippine Journalist Critical Of Government Killed In City Of Las Pinas - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Philippine Journalist Critical of Government Killed in City of Las Pinas - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Philippine radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, better known under pseudonym Percy Lapid, who had long been criticizing the country's authorities, was shot and killed outside his house in the city of Las Pinas, regional police said on Tuesday.

"We condemn this crime resulting in the death of Percival Mabasa aka Percy Lapid, DWBL radio commentator who was shot dead on October 3, 2022 at the gate of BF Resort Village in (the barangay of) Talon Dos, Las Pinas,"  Jonnel C. Estomo, the acting director of the regional police, said.

A thorough investigation is underway with a special task force created by the city police station, the director added.

"We guarantee to bring swift justice to the victim and his family," Estomo said.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Philippine Journalists condemned the murder of the broadcaster, noting the government's failure to protect the population.

"The killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country. That the incident took place in Metro Manila (the national capital region) indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm," the union's statement read.

Lapid became the second journalist killed in the Philippines since the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power in May. On September 18, another radio journalist, Renato "Rey" Blanco, was stabbed to death in the town of Mabinay.

