Philippine Landslide Leaves 6 Dead, 46 Missing

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rescuers in the Philippines have recovered the bodies of six buried under mud and rocks from a landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday night, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

The Davao de Oro provincial government said in a social media post that six bodies and 31 injured survivors have been found as of 2 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday. It added that 46 more are still missing.

The disaster-prevention agency in Maco town, where the disaster happened, has been validating the initial information.

"The rescue and retrieval operations are still ongoing," the post added.

The landslide occurred around 7:50 p.m. local time (1150 GMT) Tuesday near a mining site in Maco, a coastal mining town in Davao de Oro province.

Davao de Oro is one of the provinces in the Davao region hit by floods and landslides due to nonstop rain since late January.

