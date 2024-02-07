Philippine Landslide Leaves 6 Dead, 46 Missing
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Rescuers in the Philippines have recovered the bodies of six buried under mud and rocks from a landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines on Tuesday night, the provincial government said on Wednesday.
The Davao de Oro provincial government said in a social media post that six bodies and 31 injured survivors have been found as of 2 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday. It added that 46 more are still missing.
The disaster-prevention agency in Maco town, where the disaster happened, has been validating the initial information.
"The rescue and retrieval operations are still ongoing," the post added.
The landslide occurred around 7:50 p.m. local time (1150 GMT) Tuesday near a mining site in Maco, a coastal mining town in Davao de Oro province.
Davao de Oro is one of the provinces in the Davao region hit by floods and landslides due to nonstop rain since late January.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
More Stories From World
-
Norway oil giant Equinor's profit falls on lower energy prices9 minutes ago
-
Cambodia sees sharp decline in plastic bag imports after launch of plastic-free campaign9 minutes ago
-
Heatwave grips Australia's west as temperature to near 50 degrees celsius9 minutes ago
-
8 killed, several injured in Pishin explosion9 minutes ago
-
Taylor-mania hits Tokyo as Swift resumes tour before Super Bowl9 minutes ago
-
Oil slicks blamed on Turkish strikes blight northeast Syria river9 minutes ago
-
TotalEnergies reports record annual profit at $21.4 bn19 minutes ago
-
Lost cultural relic returns home after 40 years of retrieval efforts19 minutes ago
-
Heatwave grips Australia's west as temperature to near 50 degrees celsius39 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks trade higher mid-morning49 minutes ago
-
The election pitch of South Africa's white Zulu59 minutes ago
-
New Zealand hammer South Africa by 281 runs in first Test59 minutes ago