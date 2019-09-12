UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Leader May Attend Russia's Upcoming Valdai Forum - Kremlin Aide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:25 PM

Philippine Leader May Attend Russia's Upcoming Valdai Forum - Kremlin Aide

Several candidatures are being considered for participation in the next Valdai Discussion Club, with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte among them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Several candidatures are being considered for participation in the next Valdai Discussion Club, with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte among them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday.

Media has previously reported that Duterte may visit Russia in October.

"Possible candidatures are being considered for participation in the Valdai forum, including the Philippine leader," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit May October

Recent Stories

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Woman killed,two injured in road accident in Faisa ..

2 minutes ago

Fahad Malik murder case hearing adjourned till Sep ..

2 minutes ago

Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be H ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry receives credentials of Niger Amb ..

26 minutes ago

Refugee Team of 4 to 8 Athletes to Compete at 2020 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.