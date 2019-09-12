(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Several candidatures are being considered for participation in the next Valdai Discussion Club, with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte among them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday.

Media has previously reported that Duterte may visit Russia in October.

"Possible candidatures are being considered for participation in the Valdai forum, including the Philippine leader," Ushakov said.