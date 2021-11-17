UrduPoint.com

Philippine Leader's Daughter Agrees To Lead Center-Right Party Ahead Of 2022 Election

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Philippine Leader's Daughter Agrees to Lead Center-Right Party Ahead of 2022 Election

Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and mayor of Davao City, agreed on Wednesday to chair the center-right Lakas-CMD party, as she is running for vice president in the general election scheduled for the next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and mayor of Davao City, agreed on Wednesday to chair the center-right Lakas-CMD party, as she is running for vice president in the general election scheduled for the next year.

"I am honored to accept the Chairmanship of Lakas-CMD," her statement read, as cited by the Inquirer.

She also expressed expectation to stage a successful election campaign in a political tandem with Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

, the son of former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who governed the country from 1965-1986, who is running for the presidential bid in the upcoming election.

The general election in the Philippines is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Last week, incumbent leader Duterte, who planned to retire from politics, recently unexpectedly announced his run for the country's vice president next year. Reports in subsequent days indicated that he was planning a run for the country's senate instead.

Related Topics

Election Senate Davao Philippines May From Election 2018

Recent Stories

AJK PM, KA/GB Minister discuss current Kashmir af ..

AJK PM, KA/GB Minister discuss current Kashmir affairs: Decides to construct bu ..

57 seconds ago
 Court postpones indictment of Sindh's CM

Court postpones indictment of Sindh's CM

59 seconds ago
 EVM to play role of neutral umpire in electoral pr ..

EVM to play role of neutral umpire in electoral process; Shibli Faraz

1 minute ago
 African Business Shows Interest in Russian Product ..

African Business Shows Interest in Russian Products During Trade Fair - Russian ..

4 minutes ago
 Covid positive test linked to fatigue, mental illn ..

Covid positive test linked to fatigue, mental illness, sleep issues: Study

4 minutes ago
 Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in ..

Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in promoting religious harmony

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.