MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and mayor of Davao City, agreed on Wednesday to chair the center-right Lakas-CMD party, as she is running for vice president in the general election scheduled for the next year.

"I am honored to accept the Chairmanship of Lakas-CMD," her statement read, as cited by the Inquirer.

She also expressed expectation to stage a successful election campaign in a political tandem with Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

, the son of former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who governed the country from 1965-1986, who is running for the presidential bid in the upcoming election.

The general election in the Philippines is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Last week, incumbent leader Duterte, who planned to retire from politics, recently unexpectedly announced his run for the country's vice president next year. Reports in subsequent days indicated that he was planning a run for the country's senate instead.