Philippine Manufacturing Output Sustains Growth In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Philippine manufacturing output sustains growth in September

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The performance of manufacturing production in the Philippines sustained its growth in September, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday.

Based on the preliminary results of the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries, the PSA said the year-on-year value of production index (VaPI) and the volume of production index (VoPI) increased by 8.9 percent and 9.

1 percent in September, respectively.

The PSA said the September VaPI was faster than its annual growth of 7.5 percent in the previous month. In September 2022, the VaPI recorded a double-digit annual increment of 12.6 percent.

The PSA attributed the annual VaPI growth in September to the increase in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industry division, which contributed 49.7 percent to the yearly uptrend of VaPI for the manufacturing section in September.

