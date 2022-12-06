Philippine Media Industry Calls on Lawmakers to Drop Term 'Fake News' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Philippine news agencies called on the country's Senate to drop the term "fake news" in the legislation, insisting it cannot be considered news at all, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the founder of the VERA Files non-profit news organization, Ellen Tordesillas, was the first to raise such a concern at a joint parliamentary hearing on justice, human rights and mass media, during which a draft bill on fake news was discussed.

"It's an oxymoron because when you say the news, it should be true. If it's not true, it's gossip. If it is news, it isn't fake. And if it's false then, it cannot be news. So we have a problem with the words 'fake news.' What we use in journalism and fact-checking is disinformation, misinformation, and 'malinformation.

'" Tordesillas said, drawing attention to the fact that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) does not use the term.

The head of Philippine news website Rappler, Gemma Mendoza, backed the proposal of Tordesillas, saying that the term "fake news" is often used very arbitrarily. According to Mendoza, another way to combat disinformation is to intensify initiatives in the field of media and information literacy.

Besides, Rappler's chief noted that making misinformation illegal is not the solution, while the best option would be to counter it with more information and fact-checking.

According to opinion polls in the Philippines, about 90% of the country's population consider fake news a problem, blaming influencers, journalists and politicians for spreading false information.