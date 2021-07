(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) A Philippine military plane that had 85 people on board crashed in the south of the country, but at least 40 were rescued, AFP reported Sunday.

There were 85 people on board C-130 plane, with 15 rescued, general Cirilito Sobejana told the news agency.

AP later reported that 40 were rescued.