UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Military To Review Troop Accounts After Facebook Purge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:35 PM

Philippine military to review troop accounts after Facebook purge

The Philippine military said Wednesday it will review the social media accounts of service members after Facebook took down a network linked to state security forces it accused of "coordinated inauthentic behavior"

Manila (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Philippine military said Wednesday it will review the social media accounts of service members after Facebook took down a network linked to state security forces it accused of "coordinated inauthentic behavior".

Facebook said it had removed two networks -- one traced to the Philippines and another to China's Fujian province -- for violating its policies.

The Philippine network involved 57 Facebook accounts, 31 pages and 20 Instagram profiles, according to Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at the social media giant.

"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to Philippine military and Philippine police," he said in a blog post.

Activities focused on local politics, military operations, a controversial anti-terrorism bill and criticism of communist insurgents.

Philippine military chief Lieutenant-General Gilbert Gapay on Wednesday urged troops to comply with Facebook guidelines.

"The (armed forces of the Philippines) does not tolerate the uploading of fake news and fictitious social media accounts," he said ahead of a meeting later Wednesday with Facebook officials in Manila.

"This development also prompted us to review personnel accounts and remind them of our policies." Philippine police chief Camilo Cascolan said official force Facebook pages "remain compliant".

The force adheres to "cyber etiquette and proper decorum in all public engagements including social media", he said.

Tuesday's action by Facebook was the third takedown of suspicious Philippine accounts since 2018 when it stepped up an offensive against misinformation.

In January 2019 it removed hundreds of pages with 43 million followers linked to a local digital marketing group.

Facebook said the campaign out of China it took down focused on the Philippines and South East Asia, but also took aim at the US presidential race.

Posts commented particularly on naval activity in the South China Sea, including US vessels.

mff/cgm/fox

Related Topics

Police China Social Media Facebook Manila Philippines January 2018 2019 Post All Race Asia Million Instagram

Recent Stories

IHC turns down Zardari’s plea for acquittal in c ..

10 minutes ago

Time Reveals Fresh List of 100 Most Influential Pe ..

20 seconds ago

Charite Hospital Does Not Plan Further Statements ..

22 seconds ago

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret cerem ..

23 seconds ago

Iran's IRGC navy receives 188 drones, helicopters

25 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.