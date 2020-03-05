Philippine National Police Chief Survives in Helicopter Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A helicopter with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa on board crashed on Thursday with the latter having survived in the incident, media reported.

The helicopter crashed in the province of Laguna, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing PNP Deputy Director for Operations Lt.

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Gamboa as well as seven other people have been reportedly delivered to St. Luke's Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

The incident occurred after the aircraft had had a contact with a live wire after the take-off from the dusty area, which limited visibility for the pilots, the newspaper added.