Philippine Police Detain 8 Fraternity Members After Death of 19-Year-Old Student - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Philippine police have detained eight members of the Alpha Kappa Rho International Fraternity and Sorority, which comprises people from different universities, after a 19-year-old criminology student of the Mindanao university died during a rite of passage, media reported on Wednesday.

Two students lost consciousness during the initiation rites at a private house in the city of Davao, resulting in the death of one of them while the other sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported, citing local police.

The report added that six participants of the so-called ritual managed to escape.

The Alpha Kappa Rho Fraternity and Sorority was founded in 1973 as a non-profit organization with over 3 million members. The institution's declared aim was to promote unity among its members.