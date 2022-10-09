UrduPoint.com

Philippine Police Eliminate 3 Inmates Who Tried To Escape Holding 2 People Hostage

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Philippine Police Eliminate 3 Inmates Who Tried to Escape Holding 2 People Hostage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The Philippine law enforcement forces have eliminated three inmates of a custody facility northeast of Manila, who attempted to escape and took two people hostage, the government press service said on Sunday.

"A hostage-taking incident took place at around 6:30 o'clock this morning (22:30 GMT Saturday), at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center, Camp Crame, Quezon City. Detainees Arnel Cabintoy, Idang Susukan, and Feliciano Sulayao attempted to bolt the facility during the distribution of food, and, in the process, held hostage Police Corporal Roger Agustin and former Senator Leila De Lima," the statement read.

Agustin has been taken to hospital and is receiving necessary treatment, and De Lima was left unscathed, the statement also said, adding that both would receive all necessary medical and psychological attention.

"Cabintoy, Susukan and Sulayao have been neutralized by responding custodial center and PNP Special Action Force personnel," it added.

The police have launched "an in-depth investigation into the incident," according to the statement.

Related Topics

Police Lima Quezon City Manila Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

47 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

21 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

34 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

53 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.