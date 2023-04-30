Philippine Police to Employ 60,000 Officers on Labor Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Nearly 60,000 police officers will be employed in the Philippines for keeping order during Labor Day celebrations on May 1, the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Benjamin Acorda Jr., said on Sunday.

"The PNP will assist in all lawful and peaceful activities in commemoration of Labor Day," Acorda was quoted by Philippine newspaper Inquirer as saying.

However, some groups of people may use the situation in order to create chaos and violence, the official added.

"The PNP will also be strictly implementing the operational guidelines to effectively cover various aspects of police operations, including traffic management, civil disturbance management, anti-criminality, and counter-terrorism," Acorda said.

According to the newspaper, 1,100 police officers will be allocated on May 1 at the usual sites of protests in the Philippine capital, Manila.