Philippine population growth continues declining

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of Filipinos is estimated to hit 110.8 million in 2021, an increase of 1.31 from this year, maintaining a continuing decline in the population growth rate in the country, the Commission on Population and Development said Wednesday.

This is an increase from this year's 109.4 million population. "Our population next year will grow by a percentage of 1.31," Juan Antonio Perez, executive director of the Commission on Population and Development, said in an online briefing, noting "a continuing decline" in the population growth rate in the country.

In 2016, the growth rate was 1.68 percent, he said.Perez also projected the number of Filipinos aged 60 and older to hit 10 million in 2021, or equivalent to 9.07 percent of the population.

"This is the first time that we are hitting 10 million senior citizens, and we know that the COVID-19 pandemic itself is a current threat to seniors. The mortality is the highest among those 60 years and older," Perez added.