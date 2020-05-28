Philippine President Announces Easing of COVID Lockdown in Manila Region From June 1

The coronavirus-related restrictions in Manila and surrounding areas, officially known as the National Capital Region (NCR), will be relaxed starting from next week, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday during a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The coronavirus-related restrictions in Manila and surrounding areas, officially known as the National Capital Region (NCR), will be relaxed starting from next week, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday during a press conference.

The authorities decided to change the lockdown in Manila from the modified enhanced community quarantine to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ), which envisions the reopening of most businesses.

In addition, public transport will be operating again.

"You know the NCR will now be placed under the general community quarantine or the GCQ starting June 1," Duterte said.

At the same time, mass gatherings are still banned, while the restrictions on movement for the elderly citizens and children are kept in place.

Over the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 case count in the Philippines rose by 539 to 15,588, while the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 17 to 921.