Philippine President Calls on 1,700 Convicts Released Under Good Conduct Law to Surrender

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that about 1,700 people convicted for serious offenses and released on parole under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law should surrender to the government in 15 days for "recomputation."

"I will address myself to all those released from this law, 1,700 of you. You surrender and have yourselves registered with the BuCor [Bureau of Corrections]," Duterte said, as quoted by the Rappler news outlet.

The president noted that all released convicts should appear at nearest police station to make law enforces sure that they were available for investigation to recomputate their benefits under the law.

"I will give you 15 days to make yourself available anytime that you will be called for investigation to have a recomputation, or if there is an investigation of corruption then you cooperate fully," Duterte said at a press conference.

The GCTA law was signed in 2013 and has sanctioned release of 1,914 convicts. The issue of the law's implementation has caught public attention after the Department of Justice announced that murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez could be released on parole despite possessing illegal drugs and unauthorized equipment while in a prison cell.