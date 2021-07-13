UrduPoint.com
Philippine President Completes Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccination - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, took the second shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Inquirer news outlet reported citing the presidential spokesperson.

"I confirm that [Duterte] had his second dose of Sinopharm tonight before his meeting with select members of the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force]," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was quoted as saying.

In line with WHO-recommended intervals of three to four weeks, Duterte received a second dose of Sinopharm vaccine 70 days after taking the first shot on May 3.

Frustrated by the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in his country, currently at 3.

2% of the entire population, the president reportedly threatened people who refuse to get vaccinated with jail or an injection of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug widely used to treat animals and touted as an alternative treatment for COVID-19, though cautioned against by the WHO.

So far, the Philippines has approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech, and Moderna in its vaccination campaign.

The food and Drug Administration approved the Chinese-produced Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in June for emergency use. 

