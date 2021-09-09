Philippine President Duterte Accepts 2022 Nomination for Vice President - Reports

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte officially accepted nomination for vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections at the Wednesday meeting of the Philippine Democratic Party - People's Power (PDP-Laban) party, the Philippine Star reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte officially accepted nomination for vice presidential candidate in the 2022 elections at the Wednesday meeting of the Philippine Democratic Party - People's Power (PDP-Laban) party, the Philippine Star reported.

The Philippine constitution bars Duterte from serving a second term as president. Instead, Senator Christopher Bong Go was nominated for head of state. At the same time, Go himself said that he was not interested in becoming president of the Philippines.

As previously reported, Duterte decided to run for vice president to ensure "the continuation of government programs," including the Philippines' massive vaccination program.

In May, PDP-Laban adopted a resolution calling for Duterte to put forward his candidacy for vice president of the country in 2022. The president hadn't given an official answer, however.

In October, Duterte and Go will have to submit applications to the Election Commission. The body has yet to decide which of the two factions of the PDP-Laban party one of them led by led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and backed by Duterte, the other led by potential presidential candidate and senator, Manny Pacquiao will be considered legitimate. Both factions claim to be the ruling party in the Philippines.