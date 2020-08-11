UrduPoint.com
Philippine President Duterte Offers Himself As Test Subject For Russia-Made Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Philippine President Duterte Offers Himself as Test Subject for Russia-Made Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would volunteer to take the Russia-made coronavirus vaccine to test it, and the country's government on Tuesday voiced a readiness to cooperate with Moscow on the vaccine's clinical trials and production.

"There will be volunteers. Now, when the vaccine arrives, so there will be no talk, I will volunteer to receive it in public. I will be the first to be experimented on," Duterte said during a Monday public address, as quoted by CNN Philippines.

The broadcaster also said that Duterte wanted to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how many vaccines against coronavirus would be supplied to the Philippines and how the clinical trials would take place.

Soon after Duterte's announcement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that it was ready to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine in the Philippines.

Moreover, on Tuesday, the president's administration said that Manila was ready to work on trials, vaccine production and supply with Moscow.

"The Philippines expresses readiness to work with Russia on clinical trials, vaccine supply and production, and in other areas which relevant Philippine and Russian institutions deem appropriate in order to cope with this global health emergency," the presidential administration said on Facebook.

The Philippine government also said that the country is continuing to cooperate on the vaccine development with partners from other countries as well.

Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine was developed jointly by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

