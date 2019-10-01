UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine President Duterte To Start His Visit To Russia On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Philippine President Duterte to Start His Visit to Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will pay an official visit to Russia from October 1-5, during which he is expected to attend the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia's Sochi.

According to Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Amelita Aquino, as cited by the Rappler news outlet, Duterte will speak on October 3 at the plenary session of the Valdai forum, a Moscow-based think tank and discussion platform for international affairs. The meeting will take place in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi.

The Philippine president is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 4 to sign several cooperation agreements, and then to speak before students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on the following day.

The four-day Valdai forum, which lasts from Monday through Thursday, features nine-panel sessions and a plenary session. Panel sessions will touch on the meeting's overarching theme ” the question of the East's influence on the world order, and a changing world where the role of Asia is growing, where non-Western perspectives and political systems are coming to the fore.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Tank October From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

10 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

11 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.