Philippine President Duterte to Start His Visit to Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will pay an official visit to Russia from October 1-5, during which he is expected to attend the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia's Sochi.

According to Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Amelita Aquino, as cited by the Rappler news outlet, Duterte will speak on October 3 at the plenary session of the Valdai forum, a Moscow-based think tank and discussion platform for international affairs. The meeting will take place in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi.

The Philippine president is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 4 to sign several cooperation agreements, and then to speak before students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on the following day.

The four-day Valdai forum, which lasts from Monday through Thursday, features nine-panel sessions and a plenary session. Panel sessions will touch on the meeting's overarching theme ” the question of the East's influence on the world order, and a changing world where the role of Asia is growing, where non-Western perspectives and political systems are coming to the fore.