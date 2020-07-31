Philippine President Extends COVID-19 Quarantine in 12 Regions, NCR Until August 15

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended on Friday the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Manila and the surrounding areas, officially known as the National Capital Region (NCR), and 12 other territories until August 15, the presidential press service said

GCQ involves the wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, and restrictions on the operation of public places, institutions, businesses, and transport. In some areas, where a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) is in effect, the socio-economic sector is allowed to operate with minimal restrictions.

"During his address to the nation on July 31, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed general community quarantine (GCQ) in the city of Cebu, and it will come in effect on August 1.

At the same time, the capital district will also remain at this level of quarantine," the press service wrote on Facebook.

The press service noted that GCQ would also be effective in 12 other provinces, including Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan. The presidential office also stressed that a strict quarantine at the local level could be imposed in areas under GCQ, where the virus was rapidly spreading.

The Philippines has registered a record single-day increase in COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, the health authorities reported about 3,954 new cases, while on Friday, 4,063 infections have been reported. The total number of cases is at 93,354, and the death toll stands at 2,023.