Philippine President Gets Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday got vaccinated with China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Filipino lawmaker Bong Go, who posted a relevant video on Facebook, the inoculation with the Sinopharm vaccine took place at Malacanang Palace, the official presidential residence.

Media report that while Sinopharm has yet to receive an emergency use authorization in the country, a compassionate special usage permit was previously granted to the presidential security detail.

"I feel good and I have been expecting this shot a long time ago," Duterte said in the video when asked about his well-being.

The Philippines has approved several coronavirus vaccines, including the ones by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, as well as Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac.

The first 15,000 doses of Sputnik V are reported to have arrived in the Philippines on Saturday.

