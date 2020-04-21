UrduPoint.com
Philippine President Offers $197,000 To Citizen Who Creates COVID-19 Vaccine - Spokesman

Tue 21st April 2020

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is offering 10 million Philippine pesos ($197,000) to any citizen who creates a vaccine for the coronavirus, Harry Roque, the presidential spokesman, said on Tuesday during a briefing

"Because COVID-19 is the public enemy not only in the Philippines but in the entire world, the President announced that he will give a reward of up to P10 million [Philippine pesos] to any Filipino who discovers a vaccine in the fight against COVID-19," Roque said, as quoted by the Manila Bulletin newspaper.

According to the spokesman, Duterte also promised a "substantial grant" to the University of the Philippines and Philippine General Hospital, a state-owned hospital that is operated by the university, for the development of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 140 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, and the total tally climbed to 6,599. Meanwhile, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by nine and reached 437.

