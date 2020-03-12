Philippine president orders virus lockdown of capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced plans Thursday for a halt to all transport in and out of the capital Manila and a quarantine to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

In a nationally televised address, Duterte also approved a month of school closures, ban on mass gatherings and a prohibition on the entry of foreigners from places where the contagion is spreading.