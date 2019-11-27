Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been presented with a Russian T-5000 precision sniper rifle, which he likes a lot, Vladimir Zlobin, the general director of the manufacturer ORSIS under the Promtechnologies group, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been presented with a Russian T-5000 precision sniper rifle, which he likes a lot, Vladimir Zlobin, the general director of the manufacturer ORSIS under the Promtechnologies group, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Today, many global leaders possess our weapons. For example, during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's latest large-scale visit to Russia, held in October 2019, we presented him with a T-5000, and he liked it a lot," Zlobin said.

The Philippines is showing a great interest in ORSIS products, Zlobin noted, recalling that the Philippine defense minister had attended an ORSIS production facility in Moscow during the same visit and had tested Russian rifles.

The ORSIS general director added that many of the United Arab Emirates' sheikhs had T-5000 rifles in their collections of weapons as well.

According to the manufacturer, the Т-5000, on the basis of which the Precision sniper weapon system has been developed, is a breakthrough rifle that meets all the modern demands.

The T-5000 is intended as a weapon for counter-terror and specialized sniper military units.