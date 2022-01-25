UrduPoint.com

Philippine President Promises To Name "Most Corrupt" Presidential Candidate In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promised on Tuesday to name the "most corrupt" presidential candidate before May 9 elections.

Last year, Duterte claimed that one of presidential hopefuls was a drug user but refused to disclose who he meant.

"In due time...

I will personally name the candidates and maybe what's wrong with them ... because you are electing the president. ... People had to know this because they are electing a president, who is the most corrupt candidate," Duterte said during his Talk to the People briefing as quoted by local newspaper Inquirer.

Duterte, elected in May 2016, cannot run again because the country's constitution prohibits a president from serving more than one term.

