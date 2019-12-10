Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Decides Against Extending Martial Law in Mindanao - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to extend the martial law in the southern island of Mindanao after more than two years of military rule in the region troubled by Islamist activities, the Philippine Star newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential spokesman, Salvador Panelo.

Last week, the country's Defense Ministry recommended lifting the martial law, given the assessment of the situation in the region by security forces. Back then, Duterte himself spoke against the martial law, saying that it was "baloney" and a "overused, abused word.

Martial law was initially declared in Mindanao in May 2017 following clashes between the Philippine security forces and extremists affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Over 160 Philippine soldiers were killed in battles with Islamists operating in the region. More than 1.700 sustained injuries.

The special regime in the region has since been extended thrice, most recently - in December.