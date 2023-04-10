Close
Philippine President Says Military Bases In Country Won't Be Used For Offensive Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Philippines will not allow anyone to use its military bases to conduct offensive operations as the facilities are solely for bolstering the country's defense capabilities, President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday.

Last week, the US Defense Department announced that the Philippines and the US had agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the recent agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region.

"China's reaction is not really surprising because they are worried. But the Philippines will not allow the use of its bases for any offensive action.

These will only be used to help the Philippines if it needs help," Marcos said, as quoted by the ABS-CBN broadcaster.

Marcos added that the Philippines had given the US an expanded access to its bases for aid during natural disasters as the facilities are located in the disaster prone areas.

The EDCA was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.

