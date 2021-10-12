Philippine President Suggests Inoculating Vaccine-Hesitant People While Asleep

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suggested on Tuesday that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suggested on Tuesday that people reluctant to receive a COVID-19 shot should be inoculated while asleep.

"I know many people are still hesitant. That's the problem, those people who do not want to get vaccinated ...

Let's enter their houses and vaccinate them while asleep so the story's complete," Duterte said, as quoted by the Inquirer newspaper.

The president also urged the population to comply with restrictions, including social distancing and a requirement to wear masks.

To date, the country has logged nearly 2.7 million cumulative COVID-19 cases and 39,660 deaths, with 8,292 infections recorded over the past day.

Nearly 27 million people in the Philippines have received at least the first shot, and more than 23.3 million are fully vaccinated.