Philippine President Tells Ambassadors to Remain Neutral - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed his country's envoys to remain neutral and not to side with the opinions of other countries while working abroad, media reported on Wednesday.

"We do not subscribe to any notion of a bipolar world. We only side, of course, to the Philippines, not to the US, not to Beijing, not to Moscow.

That's very much being independent in what we do," Marcos Jr. was quoted by the Inquirer newspaper as saying.

The president recently met with newly-appointed chiefs of missions and ambassadors to Switzerland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Portugal, India and Malaysia, the Inquirer reported.

Last year, then-Philippine National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said Manila took a neutral stance on the Ukrainian conflict.